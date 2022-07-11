Ukrainian girl, six, quickly settles into life at school

A UKRAINIAN girl has finished her first month at school.

Ksennia Osypiuk, six, started at Thameside Primary School in Caversham just weeks after she fled Kyiv with her mother and grandmother.

The family was taken in by Andrew and Kathy Saoulis in Sonning Common, while Ksennia’s father remained in Ukraine to help with humanitarian aid.

Ksennia, who didn’t have a chance to start school before the Russian invasion, began by going in for just a few hours each day. Now she is attending full time.

Her mother Anna Ovchynnikova, 33, said: “She seems to really likes it and is happy to go in most mornings. She loves the uniform and has made some friends already.

“Thameside is very good compared to Ukrainian schools, which give out lots of homework. It is much more relaxed and friendly to the children.”

Ksennia doesn’t speak English but is learning quickly. Her mother said: “She is now starting to say new words, such as book, table, floor and house.

“There is a teaching assistant who helps her one-to-one and I go through it with her after she comes home from school.

“Her favourite lesson is maths because she doesn’t have to speak English. She told me that the teacher asked what two plus three was and she knew the answer but was too shy to put up her hand. I think she is slowly getting more confident though as her English gets better.”

Ksennia takes the bus to school each day with her mother and grandmother Nataliia.

Her grandmother walks her to the school gates, while Ms Ovchynnikova goes on to her job at an IT start-up company in Reading. The family will be able to walk to school when they move to Caversham later this month. Ksennia’s teacher Sarah Cooper said: “With the support of other Ukrainian children who already attend Thameside, we were able to welcome Ksennia and familiarise her with the learning environment in a way she would understand and feel more comfortable with.

“Our class have been fantastic in welcoming and including her. Despite the language barriers, they are finding ways to communicate and include her in their learning and play activities.

“Background research, communication with other teachers who have non-English speaking Ukrainian children in their classes and dual language books have helped me.”