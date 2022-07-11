Car club may add third fully electric vehicle

HENLEY Car Club is planning to add a third vehicle.

The scheme, which was launched in April last year, currently has two Toyota Yaris hybrid vehicles which can be hired.

The cars are parked outside builders merchants Gibbs & Dandy in Reading Road and in Upper Market Place, behind the town hall.

Dave McEwen, of Greener Henley, said that Co Wheels, which runs the club, wanted another £11,000 to provide a third fully electric car for 18 months.

He hoped Henley Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Council would finance it between them. Speaking at a meeting of the town council’s transport strategy group, he said: “I think it is quite important to get a third car in place as soon as possible, ideally by September or at least a decision taken by then.”

Mr McEwen said the more successful the scheme, the more pollution levels in the town would be reduced.

He said that about 35 people using the scheme would fund one car and by the end of May the club had 66 private accounts and six business accounts, so it was as good as self-funding. Mr McEwen said: “The utilisation figures are interesting. The Market Place car continues to exceed expectations.

“The manager of our account at Co Wheels used the word ‘phenomenal’ at one point.

“The Reading Road car didn’t move there until July and is beginning to catch up after a slowish start.”

Members of the car club pay £25 to join, then £5.75 per hour or £46 per day to hire a car plus 20p per mile. There are no insurance, maintenance or fuel charges.

For more information, visit

www.co-wheels.org.uk/

henley