Champion, 12, seeks more glory

A BOY from Henley who became the first male in the UK to perform a wheelchair backflip has set his sights on Paralympic glory.

But 12-year-old Ben Sleet needs sponsorship to help him achieve his goal.

His mother and carer Angela, 46, have set up a GoFundMe page to help Ben with his training and to cover travel expenses.

Mrs Sleet said: “We travel a lot with Ben. There’s a world championship in December and there are two other competitions coming up. He wants to be the best. He is getting a lot better and wants training.”

Ben, who lives in Gainsborough Hill with his mother and father Michael, was born with spina bifida and has used a wheelchair since birth.

He became interested in wheelchair competitions after watching YouTube videos and started by going down the ramps in his regular wheelchair, which began falling apart under the impact.

In 2018, Mrs Sleet set out to raise £2,500 for a specialist model but was then given a £5,000 one following a £4,000 donation from a Fareham management company and £1,000 from the Henley Skatepark Initiative.

In 2020 he won the junior division of the wheelchair motocross world championships, which were supposed to take place in America but were moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben filmed himself performing at the skate park at Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road.

Mrs Sleet: “People from around the world competed doing a run at their local skate park and we all sent the videos to the organisers.

“There were different categories and Ben was in the beginners’ one and came first.” She said that when he grows out of his wheelchair the family would not be able to afford to replace it.

Mrs Sleet said: “There are so many things that would benefit Ben but it costs too much. He needs physiotherapy on his legs to strengthen them because he is paralysed from the knees down.

“It’s not just championships, it’s so we can get him to these places to learn. The more he learns, the more he can compete and the more he competes the more he can win.”

Currently wheelchair motocross is not a Paralympic sport but there is a move to have it included.

Mrs Sleet said: “Skateboard Great Britain is having meetings to get the sport included. I don’t see why it shouldn’t happen as it is a good sport.

“Ben will hopefully be in the Paralympics in a few years’ time representing Great Britain but he needs that support.

“We have done everything we can. We have got ourselves into debt trying to help him and we can’t afford it anymore.”

Disabled clothing manufacturer Optivus sent Ben saying that he had inspired them to design a

T-shirt in his honour.

Ben has also designed his own

T-shirt range which he hopes to have made in order to raise some money.