Boris just had to go says MP

JOHN HOWELL says Boris Johnson had to resign as Conservative Party leader.

The Henley MP said that it had become “impossible” for the Prime Minister to form a credible government after a record number of ministerial resignations.

But he wouldn’t say who he wants to succeed Mr Johnson as Tory MPs voted this week to narrow down the initial 11 candidates for the vacancy to just two.

In an article in this week’s Henley Standard, Mr Howell says: “I think the large number of candidates involved in the election says a lot more about the egos of individual politicians than it does about the Conservative Party.

“All along, I have supported the Conservative Party, not Boris Johnson, and that is something I will continue to do.”

Mr Johnson resigned on Thursday last week but said he would continue as PM until the autumn to allow the leadership contest to take place.

Some Tory MPs, including another former Henley MP Lord Heseltine, called for him to go immediately.

Mr Howell, who succeeded Mr Johnson in 2008 when he left to launch a successful bid to become mayor of London, said: “It was impossible for him to form a credible government.

“Most of the people he asked to take on a ministerial job had said no. I think with that fate he had no option but to resign.”

He said the row over the decision to appoint Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip earlier this year was the “straw that broke the camel’s back”.

The Tamworth MP has been suspended from the Conservative Party over claims he groped two men at a private members’ club while drunk.

Mr Howell said: “This should have been handled differently by successive leaders of the party and he should not have been appointed to the job.”

He said he had already indicated to party whips how he felt about Mr

Johnson. He said: “Boris and I have, over the years, crossed swords as much as anyone else and I am still not going to comment on the vote of no confidence that took place as I still believe that is a private matter to do with the Conservative Party.

“The reason I have not commented is because it is complicated — you must separate the actions one could criticise Boris for against an unparalleled campaign to remove him.

“You have got to understand the way a number of groups has acted against him alongside an objective assessment of what he has done, such as the lies that were told of Chris Pincher.”

Mr Howell said Mr Johnson had recorded some “very good achievements” as Prime Minister, such as the support for Ukraine following the Russian invasion and the vaccine rollout during the coronavirus pandemic.

But he claimed the Prime Minister had “questionable attitudes” towards taxation.

Mr Howell added: “The issue of whether Boris stays on as a caretaker Prime Minister will be something the party will be discussing.”

Former prime minister Theresa May, who was succeeded by Mr Johnson, said that the new leader had an important first task.

The Maidenhead MP said: “I would want to see somebody who wants to concentrate on healing division, who wants to unite the country and unite the party.

“I think that we need to ensure we avoid going down that very polarised route of politics and society.”

Steve Baker, MP for the Wycombe constituency, which includes Fawley, Hambleden and Frieth, said he was “saddened” to see Mr Johnson go but it had been the right thing for him to do.

He said: “I was pleased and proud to back Boris Johnson. He saved us from a major constitutional crisis. He defeated Jeremy Corbyn, which should have been easy but we nearly failed to do it in 2017. If we had lost that election we would have seen this country wrecked for generations. It would have been a disaster.

“So, on all these fronts, taking us out of the EU, saving us from a constitutional crisis and defeating the hard-Left, Boris ought to be remembered as a hero.

“The problem is, once we got into the Christopher Pincher affair, ministers couldn’t trust that they were going to be well briefed by No 10 and they avalanched out of government. At that point it was just over.

“I know at that point people were angry, upset and bitter and I’ve been called all the names under the sun but we have got to face reality. If he wasn’t going, he couldn’t form a government and you can’t go on like that.

“What we need is political stability. I regret he’s going but it’s the right decision and we need to now find an optimistic way forward.”

Lord Heseltine said there was a lack of trust in Mr Johnson and he should leave office straight away.

He said: “Leaving him in a position where he can use the power of the premiership to suit his own causes and his own interests is a very dangerous thing to do.”