Football partnership

WARGRAVE Women’s and Girls’ FC is helping young female footballers in Malawi.

It has entered into a partnership with a girls’ team based in Machinga, a district in the southern region of the east African country.

The girls range from 10 to 16 yearsold and many travel far on foot to play and do so barefoot and without adequate equipment on dirt pitches.

Wargrave is looking to support them with player mentoring, administration and coaching and will seek opportunities to engage their teams and coaches.

Collections have been organised by Dave Masters with a large amount of kit being donated, which is now being sorted before sending.

In the first shipment there are 40 pairs of artificial grass and regular football boots, Wargrave shirts and shorts, some shinpads and goalkeeping gloves.

Meanwhile, registration is open for the 2022/23 season.

