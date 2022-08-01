Monday, 01 August 2022

Picnic spot

CAVERSHAM Court Gardens has been named as one of the top picnic spots in Berkshire.

The Grade II listed gardens on Church Street featured in a list of the 15 best picnic destinations across the county by the Muddy Stilettos awards.

The review highlighted the gardens lavender bank and paths and recommended the ice cream available from the Collective café opposite.

