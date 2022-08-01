Walking map

THIEVES attempted to break into a house in ... [more]
Monday, 01 August 2022
A MAP of walking and cycling routes in Caversham and Reading has been published to encourage people to leave their cars at home.
Created by Reading Borough Council, it features walking routes that connect the centre of Caversham to Tokers Green, Caversham Park Village and Emmer Green.
The map can be collected from libraries around Reading or downloaded from www.reading.gov.uk
01 August 2022
More News:
Tennis breaks down barriers with free family fun day
ABOUT 85 people took part in a free event at ... [more]
Recreation ground opened in time for school holidays
THE Memorial Park recreation ground in Sonning ... [more]
POLL: Have your say