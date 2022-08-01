Monday, 01 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Walking map

A MAP of walking and cycling routes in Caversham and Reading has been published to encourage people to leave their cars at home.

Created by Reading Borough Council, it features walking routes that connect the centre of Caversham to Tokers Green, Caversham Park Village and Emmer Green.

The map can be collected from libraries around Reading or downloaded from www.reading.gov.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33