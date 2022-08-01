Concerns about path

THE access path to Sheepcot recreational ground in Goring is set to be improved.

The parish council agreed on Monday to spend £400 to look at ways of supporting those with mobility issues.

The route between Whitehills Green and the top of Sheepcot has several tree roots along it making access for wheelchair or walking aid users difficult. Chairman Bryan Urbick said a number of letters had been submitted to the council regarding the uneven, narrow route.

Several solutions were mooted including paving slabs, self-binding aggregate, gravel and removal of the roots.

The council agreed to contact the homeowners closest to the path and explore suitable materials to improve the path,