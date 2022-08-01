Monday, 01 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Net gain

ABOUT 120 people responded to a consultation on whether to install a basketball court in Henley.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward estimated that about 90 per cent were in favour of the facility for Makins recreation area, off Greys Road.  

The plans being considered by the town council involve installing a basketball hoop integrated into a 7m by 7m multi-use games area, the estimated cost of which will be £12,000 to £16,000. The final results will be discussed by the council next month.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33