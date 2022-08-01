THIEVES attempted to break into a house in ... [more]
Monday, 01 August 2022
ABOUT 120 people responded to a consultation on whether to install a basketball court in Henley.
Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward estimated that about 90 per cent were in favour of the facility for Makins recreation area, off Greys Road.
The plans being considered by the town council involve installing a basketball hoop integrated into a 7m by 7m multi-use games area, the estimated cost of which will be £12,000 to £16,000. The final results will be discussed by the council next month.
01 August 2022
