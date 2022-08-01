Sustainable living shop given award for reducing plastic

A SHOP in Henley has been recognised for reducing plastic waste.

FourState in Duke Street has received an End Plastic Soup award from Henley Rotary Club for its use of sustainable materials.

The homeware, health and beauty and clothing retailer sells recycled products such as towels made from 300 plastic bottles and barrels used in fizzy drink factories re-purposed to carry different cleaning products, which can be brought back later to be refilled.

All the price tags in the shop are made from string and card.

End Plastic Soup is a global campaign by Rotary to ensure there is no plastic in oceans, seas, lakes and rivers by 2050.

The Henley club’s president Craig Wilson and environmental representative Jeremy Gaunt visited the business to present a framed certificate and a window sticker.

Patrick Brown, who co-founded FourState with friend Rob Kemp, said: “I’m really pleased to be appreciated and spotted for doing something a bit different. We can now say we’re multi-award winning and we want to just keep going from there.

“We want to open more shops and revisit every aspect of your life. Whatever you may need in your life, we want to make it sustainable and keep looking at the newest issues – it’s very fun for us. There are really great innovations coming out and sustainable technology is moving.”

Mr Wilson said: “We are delighted to be able to award FourState the third End Plastic Soup award in Henley.

“Henley is championing the campaign in the Thames Valley and one of the ways we are doing this is by giving local businesses an award for endeavouring to minimise single-use plastic and promoting sustainable alternatives.”

FourState has been in Henley for almost two years. Its first shop opened in Marlow three years ago and its third is based in Windsor.

It won this year’s Consumer Services StartUp in Southeast England at the StartUp awards.

In March, Drifters Coffee House in Duke Street and zero-waste store Willow Basket both received End Plastic Soup Awards.

The Willow Basket sells non-packaged food so customers bring their own jars and containers to fill with pasta, seeds, herbs, spices, rice and cereals.

Drifters stopped using disposable coffee cups and instead gives customers mugs to take away and keep and bring back next time or donate to charity shops.

Mr Brown delighted that other businesses are working to be sustainable. He said: “It’s really cool that our neighbours have it too and we get to celebrate it with them.”