Surgeries install medicine dispensers to save time

PRESCRIPTION dispensing machines have been installed by the Goring and Woodcote Medical Practice.

The Pharmaself24 allows patients to pick up prescriptions any time of the day or night, seven days a week.

The practice says this will cut down on unnecessary footfall, improve covid safety and eliminate wasted journeys for patients.

There is one machine at the surgery in Red Cross Road, Goring, and another at the surgery in Wayside Green, Woodcote.

The practice is one of the first in the country to install the devices, which manager Kamlesh Patel described as “our Amazon”.

He said: “For patients juggling work, family and other commitments, there is a real benefit in knowing you can collect your medicines any time of the day, any day of the week.

“More than that, you know there will be no waiting in a queue and no chance of your prescription not being ready after having made the journey to the surgeries.

“We are proud to be one of the first few GP surgeries in the country to adopt this new service for our dispensing patient community.”

Dr Amanda Gemmill, 40, a practice partner based in Woodcote, said: “We are an innovative, forward-thinking practice and we want to offer a forward-thinking service. We listened to our patients and one of the things they were struggling with was accessing our dispensary.

“It is open from 8am to 6.30pm but people work, have kids or don’t always have access to a car.

“A lot are commuters and work in London and Reading so aren’t really here during those hours.”

Between them, the surgeries have 10,500 registered patients and dispense around 10,000 items per month.

The new system works by sending a text message to patients with a unique, one-time use code once the prescription has been loaded into the machine that sits outside a practice like a cash dispenser.

Patients type in the code on a touch screen and the machine then dispenses the prescription into one of six lockers, the door of which will flash to indicate it is open. The machine also has a contactless payment device for those who are charged for prescriptions.

Patients will have four days to collect medications after being notified and will be sent a reminder 24 hours before the deadline to collect.

Dr Gemmill first learned about Pharmaself24 when reading a medical post on Twitter.

She said: “I am always reading about innovative things we can bring to the practice and get ideas from bigger practices.

“Another practice in the South was using this and I thought it looked like a brilliant idea, so we approached the company and then went through a long consultation process.”

That consultation involved looking at funding streams, applying for planning permission for both practices and getting the software and security of the machine fine-tuned.

Mr Patel said: “We have to protect the patients’ data and that took us quite a long time.

“We had CCTV put in because we have to protect our patients and the assets because they are coming 24/7 and need to feel safe to come and pick it up.”

The cylinders inside the machines can hold 70 prescriptions at once. Each one has a barcode that is matched with the appropriate dispensing slot which is also identified with a barcode.

Mr Patel estimated that 70 per cent of prescriptions could be dispensed by the machines with the exceptions being refrigerated drugs and controlled medications such as morphine.

Feedback from patients so far has been positive.

Judith Peachey, 63, who works as an estate agent, had her first experience of a machine on Friday.

She said: “I can’t always get here during the day so it’s going to be nice to have that flexibility to be able to come at whatever time, especially now with petrol being so expensive.

“If you are out and about, it’s nice to be able to do several things in one journey.”

The machines were part-funded by a grant from the Medical Equipment Fund and trustees.

Mr Patel said it was hoped to introduce more innovations.

The practice is also going to run a competition next month to name each machine.