Entrepreneur who lit up bridge leaves town

AN artist and entrepreneur who put lights on Henley Bridge is leaving the town after more than 40 years.

Clive Hemsley has sold Longlands House in Hart Street and will move to Lyme Regis with his wife Ines next month.

He is a member of the Make Henley Shine group, which was formed to obtain planning permission to put LED lights on the Grade I listed bridge.

This came after Mr Hemsley was forced to remove the two strings of lights he put up without permission in 2018.

His initiative caused controversy with some residents liking the night-time display while others disapproved of interfering with an historic monument.

In a letter to this week’s Henley Standard, Mr Hemsley says: “I am not leaving the town completely.

“I want to see Make Henley Shine team complete the task of putting LEDs on the bridge and, rest assured, now the big boys and clubs are involved, that will happen.

“You will have the first bridge outside London to be lit up — an amazing sight to look forward to.” This was not the only time Mr Hemsley has crossed the planning authorities.

In 2017 he installed a 26ft “living wall” of plants to help tackle air pollution on the eastern wall of his home without permission.

Earlier this year, he was ordered to demolish the art studio that he built unlawfully on his land at Greys Meadow in Rotherfield Greys.

A planning inspector, who heard an appeal, ruled that South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, was right to take enforcement action.

Mr Hemsley had argued that the three-storey building was not much bigger than the one he had previously proposed, which was approved by the council in 2017.

Inspector Justina Moss ruled the building caused “harm with regard to its effect on the character and appearance of the site and surrounding area”.