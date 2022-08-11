Man bids to run 600km in 10 days

A MAN from Henley is attempting to run 600km in just 10 days and raise £10,000 for Help for Heroes.

Matt Jackson, 37, of Wootton Road, set off on Monday from the Wash in Norfolk to the Dorset Coast.

He will be following the Greater Ridgeway, a path that combines four national trails and snakes across southern England from Hunstanton on the Norfolk Coast to Lyme Regis in Dorset.

Mr Jackson said: “The guide book recommends taking 25 days to cover the distance. I am attempting to complete 60km per day and finish it in 10 days, which to my knowledge will be the fastest known time ever.

“I am using this challenge to raise money for Help for Heroes who do such fantastic work helping veterans of our armed forces. Every day, men and women have to leave their career in the armed forces as a result of physical or psychological wounds. Fundraising and donations help them recover and get on with their lives.

“So far the charity has supported more than 25,000 people and it won’t stop until every veteran gets the support they deserve.”

Last year, Mr Jackson ran 130km in 24 hours to raise £4,400 for mental health sports charity Sports in Mind and in 2020 he ran 100km over two days to raise £3,000 for the NHS.

He said: “This will be the hardest physical and mental challenge I have ever attempted but nothing in comparison to what some of our national heroes have gone through.

“I have been slowly building a body and mind strong enough to take on the physical punishment on this scale. While spending my summer holiday would be far easier, I don’t believe amazing achievements can be born out of anything other than grit and determination, so the beach can wait for now.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fund

raising/matthew-jackson39