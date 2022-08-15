Monday, 15 August 2022

15 August 2022

Award for designer

A KITCHEN designer has won an award.

Gary Evans runs GD Evans Interiors, which has been named bespoke kitchen and bathroom design and installation company of the year by South East Star magazine.

Mr Evans, 59, of Highdown Hill Road, Emmer Green, said: “I am very pleased considering all the hard work that has been put in since we opened in March 2009. It’s nice to be recognised for your efforts.”

