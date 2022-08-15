Play area repairs

THE cushioned surfaces at the play area on Woodcote village green could be replaced.

A 120 sq m section that has worn thin or is cracking has been earmarked for renewal by the parish council.

The existing wetpour surfaces are deteriorating, especially around the roundabout and balance beam, partly as a result of the heatwave.

The work would cost £8,832, which would include labour, materials and the removal of the waste. It would come with a five-year guarantee.

Another firm provided an estimate of about £7,000 to only repair the edges of the play area.

The council agreed to seek clarification from the preferred contractor to confirm the areas that would be resurfaced and how much it would cost to repair the remaining areas in the long term.