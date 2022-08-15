Other food and drink producers honoured at international awards

A GIN created by the Pavilion delicatessen in Market Place, Henley, was awarded three stars by Great Taste.

The Pavilion Foods signature gin was made in partnership with Jacob Wilson, master distiller at the Henley Distillery near Binfield Heath.

The distillery itself was awarded two stars for its Henley Gin (classic dry) and one star for its Henley Rhubarb & Orange and Henley Oriental Spiced Gin.

A classic fish pie created by Pavilion Foods received two stars.

Cheeses produced by the Nettlebed Creamery were also honoured. Its Bix and Witheridge cheeses were both awarded two stars each while its Highmoor cheese received one star.

A honeycomb ice cream made by Gelato Henley also received two stars.

Queen red kidney beans and queen lentils produced by the Bold Bean Co in Swyncombe received one star each.

Two stars are rated at “Outstanding: above and beyond delicious” while one star is “Simply delicious — a food that delivers fantastic flavour”.

Meanwhile, the Nettlebed Creamery also performed well at the Artisan Cheese Awards. Witheridge received gold in the organic class, Highmoor won silver in the wash rind class and Bix scooped a bronze in the soft class.

The creamery was also named best artisan cheese producers in the South-East in the Southern Enterprise Awards 2022, which are organised by SME News, a digital publication aimed at small and medium-sized businesses.

Elsewhere, Kicking Goat Cider, which was founded by James Pearce, of Stoke Row, picked up the design and packaging award at the International Cider Challenge.