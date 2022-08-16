Campaigner fears her final challenge of wing-walking

A CAMPAIGNER against child sex abuse is steeling herself for the final one of a year-long series of challenges.

Emma-Jane Taylor, 49, from Henley, says that going wing-walking later this month will be the hardest of all her 12 tests of endurance.

She said: “I’m having hypnotherapy beforehand as I’m not overly keen on this one. It’s the thought of being strapped to the plane, not in control and in the hands of the pilot. But I saw a 93-year-old woman had done it recently and that inspired me.”

Ms Taylor, a corporate trainer and motivational speaker, is raising awareness of Project 90/10, a charity she is setting up to combat child sex abuse through education, workshops and campaigns.

She said: “It’s to encourage people to talk about child sexual abuse. Even if you have not been affected by it you might need to know more if you come across it. The more we know, the more we can help reduce the crime and support young lives, survivors and futures.”

For her challenge last month, Ms Taylor and her friend Juliette Cox pedalled a floating tandem 15 miles along the Thames between Sonning and Marlow. The machine was specially made by Guy Fisher, of Boat Rental Services at Bisham Abbey, near Marlow.

Ms Taylor said: “I was originally going to do it on a pedalo but this was brilliant. We had a lovely day, the weather was nice and we made frequent stops and talked to lots of people, many of whom knew about my challenges and why I was doing them.”

In June saw Ms Taylor and another friend, Imogen Scott, completed a 77-mile circuit of the Isle of Wight in four days.

She said her year of challenges had helped raise the profile of the issue but she needed to keep the momentum going.

“It’s a taboo subject and not many people want to engage with this conversation or even listen to it,” she said. “But I urge everyone to try to engage and not to think it won’t happen to them or someone they know. I raise awareness but I need to keep going.”

She is considering walking the Camino de Santiago in Spain next year. For more information, visit www.emmajanetaylor.com