Thank you, all you beautiful people

A PHOTOGRAPHER who suffered life-changing injuries in a showjumping accident is to receive a new £20,000 wheelchair.

Charlotte Snowden, 49, from Checkendon, said she was overwhelmed by the generosity of her friends who raised the money for the chair that will enable her to go on rough terrain.

She said: “Everyone has been so kind and the messages of support have just been phenomenal and they really help me through. They lift you and make you realise there are some beautiful people out there.”

The mother of two was diagnosed with a dislocated neck after she came off her horse and hit a wall on her final jump in a competition at Checkendon Equestrian Centre in January.

She was in intensive care for more than a month before being moved to a neuroscience ward when she was able to breathe and eat on her own.

In April, she was moved to the National Spinal Injuries Centre at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury, which has special gyms and a purpose-built therapeutic garden to help patients recover.

Ms Snowden hopes to be able to go home to her children, who are 16 and 14.

The wheelchair has been paid for from donations to a Just Giving page set up by her close friend and fellow photographer Scarlet Page.

Ms Snowden said: “The wheelchair I’ve got is just not suitable for the terrain where I live so I wanted to get this four-wheel drive wheelchair which is also road-legal.

“I can walk the dogs and just get around and it lifts up so I can see people at eye-level and I can pick things up in the kitchen and things like that.

“It’s just so expensive — it’s too much. Anything with the word ‘disabled’ they may as well stick another zero on the end.

“Scarlet started this Just Giving page and people have just been so generous, I can’t believe it.

“I’m lucky to have all these people in my life and that kind of counteracts the people who have not been so helpful or friendly or have taken advantage of my position.

“Scarlet and all my friends have been fabulous, coming in to visit all the time, really supporting me. Scarlet comes in and we order food together and we eat dinner together and have a good time.

“She helps me with things — she might do a facial for me. She has just been one of the exemplary people in my life, along with other friends.”

The Just Giving page is continuing as she will need other equipment to help her to be as independent as possible.

Ms Page said: “Charlotte lives in a rural location and in the woods is where she has done lots of her shoots. This is only one of two wheelchairs she needs, so she can walk her dogs with friends and be who she is, which is out in nature and enjoying her surroundings.

“She wouldn’t be able to take a normal wheelchair through there.

“It’s not just one thing she needs — her whole life is completely different. She needs so many new things so we will continue to fundraise.

“The fact she’s even at this point is a miracle. She will keep going from strength to strength just in a slightly different way to what it was before.

“Charlotte has touched so many lives and everything she has been through since January just shows you how precious life is.

“Her courage and determination has been so inspiring. She is exactly the same person as she was before, which is just amazing.”

Ms Page, the daughter of Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, from Sonning, said she felt helpless after her friend’s accident and wanted to do something that would make a difference for her.

She said: “There’s nothing you can do that can change anything — you can’t send flowers or chocolates. I knew her other friends would be feeling this too so I thought, ‘Maybe we can put money towards something that can really help her’.

“When I first came up with the idea, I had to convince Charlotte that it was a good one. She would never want to ask people for help in that way but now I think she has felt overwhelmed with the generosity and kindness.

“She’s a key figure in the local community and nearly everybody knows who she is. The online page was a way for each of us to do something small and, as a collective, create something bigger.

“It has been a special and rewarding journey getting to this point.”

To make a donation, visit

www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/

charlottesnowden

Meanwhile, a fundraising event will take place next month.

Ms Page, together with The Creative Duck, will host a creative networking event at King’s Arms Barn in Henley on Wednesday, September 21.

The guest speaker will be artist Claire Woods talking about LinkedIn.

There will also be an opportunity to have a headshot taken by Ms Page for £25. Tickets cost £5. For more information, visit www.thecreativeduck.co.uk