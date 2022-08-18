Veteran to walk 70km in three days in aid of Poppy Appeal

A STALWART of the Royal British Legion is planning to march 70km in 70 hours dressed as a First World War soldier to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

John Green, 87, will set off at 8am on Tuesday from his home in Maidensgrove and follow a circular 24km route that takes in the Blue Tin farm shop in Ipsden and the Black Horse in Checkendon, where he hopes to have a gazebo to promote the work of the Legion.

He will be dressed in a full replica uniform of the Sherwood Foresters regiment and carry a deactivated .303 rifle, bayonet and backpack.

Mr Green, who is president of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Legion, said: “It’s a replica of the uniform my father wore in the First World War.

“He was a sergeant who won the Military Medal and later, after he was commissioned as an officer and wounded again, the Military Cross.

“He was very badly wounded in the war and I was only 16 when he died.

“As a result, I have had a lifelong interest in helping those who have survived war or served in the armed forces, and their families, when they are in need.”

Mr Green joined his father’s regiment and served for five years as an officer in the Sherwood Foresters.

He still maintains links with his old unit which, after

several amalgamations, is now part of the Mercian Regiment.

After leaving the army, he worked for Gillette for 30 years and travelled all over the world before retiring as a senior manager.

He is married to Elizabeth and has two children, Robert and Susan, and two

grandchildren.

Last year, Mr Green completed a similar challenge, walking 100km in four days.

He initially raised about £3,000 but after his efforts were reported in the Henley Standard an anonymous donor came forward to boost the total to £28,000.

He said: “Through the publicity in the Standard a very generous lady was inspired to donate an extra £25,000, which was huge. I don’t think we’ll be so lucky this time.” An experienced walker, Mr Green has previously taken part in the Nijmegen Marches in the Netherlands three times.

In 2018 he travelled to Ypres in Belgium with his grandson Edward as part of the commemorations of the centenary of the end of the First World War.

He has trekked all over the world from the Himalayas in Bhutan, Nepal and Tibet to the Simien Mountains of Ethiopia.

He still walks regularly and his training in advance of his latest challenge has included walking around the Warburg nature reserve near his home with a couple of bricks in a rucksack.

“I hope it’s not quite as hot next week,” said Mr Green.

“Helping service personnel and their families in need is a never-ending process, so while I’m doing the walk it’s not about me.

“It’s for those who are desperately in need of help for their physical and mental care as a result of conflict. I am just the conduit.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

JohnGreenPlatinumwalk