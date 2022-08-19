I’ve wanted to swim the Channel since my teens ... and now I’ve done it

A WOMAN fulfilled a childhood dream by swimming across the Channel for charity.

Lee Saudan, 55, swam 56km from Dover to a stretch of coast near Audinghen in north-west France in 17 hours.

She had to overcome choppy conditions and jellyfish during the challenge for which she was accompanied by a pilot boat.

She raised more than £2,100 for Surfers Against Sewage, a charity which campaigns against sewage spills and litter in waterways and on beaches.

Mrs Saudan, a marketing consultant from Nuffield, said: “I always loved swimming when I was a kid growing up in South Africa.

“When I was in my late teens I heard about this swim across the Channel and I thought it sounded amazing. I always wanted to do it and now, 40 years later, I have.”

This was her second attempt at swimming the Channel after failing to complete it as part of a relay team called the Thames Marvels in July last year.

Poor weather meant the group had to stop after nine hours of swimming, with Mrs Saudan having completed two legs herself.

She said this gave her the motivation to try again on her own.

Mrs Saudan said: “I always knew I wanted to do the swim solo, the relay was just a way to prepare myself for it.

“When we didn’t succeed, I knew I just had to try again.”

She trained six times a week with Henley coach Sophie Whitworth. In winter she used the Gillotts leisure centre pool and in the warmer months swam in the Henley stretch of the Thames and at Caversham Lakes.

She also trained with a group in the sea off Bournemouth.

Mrs Saudan booked her Channel swim slot in November.

She said: “A friend told me that slots become available around then as this is when you have to pay your deposit so a lot of people drop out.

“I emailed every pilot — there were about seven or eight of them — and eventually one came back and said he had a slot.”

The swim took place on Monday, August 8. She travelled to Dover on the previous day with her husband Richard and then got up in time to start at 5am from Shakespeare Beach.

She said: “They lubed me up with lanolin, which stops your body rubbing against your swimsuit. They call it ‘ocean grease’.

“You then jump off the boat and swim a short distance back to the beach. When you get there, you put your hands up and someone on the boat blows a horn. That’s when you begin.

“The water wasn’t too cold — around 18.5 degrees — and it was pretty calm to start with. I kept telling myself that this would be the easiest part, this was as good as it would get.

“They say that if you can get as far as you can in the first nine hours, then your final swim into France is much easier.

“I went at a good, strong, steady pace to start with as I didn’t want to burn myself out. The waves were blowing behind me and it felt as if they were pulling me towards France.”

She had to swim through the English shipping lanes, weaving around boats and trawlers, until she reached the “separation zone”, a mile-wide stretch where no boats are allowed.

Mrs Saudan said: “You know you’ve reached the separation zone. It is where all debris floats through.

“There are all these weeds and jellyfish that you have to watch out for. It’s just horrible.”

After seven-and-a-half hours, she reached the French shipping lanes.

Mrs Saudan said: “I was feeling really good, really strong. Then we suddenly hit the waves.

“People had told me about this and said they go away so I thought it was just a rough patch but they didn’t ease for the rest of the swim.

“It was relentless, like you’re trying to swim uphill. If I ever thought about giving up, it was then. It was absolute hell. You’re being thrown around like you’re in a washing machine.

“The worst part is you can see the French coast but it looks so far away and when you turn around, the English coast looks so close.

“It’s best to just not look forward or back and just focus on the boat.”

Mrs Saudan neared France an hour after the sun had set and swam the final stretch in complete darkness.

She said: “It was incredibly disorientating. I couldn’t see anything but the people on the boat told me to just keep going.

“Then I heard the engine of the ship’s tender boat start and I knew I was nearly there. That was an amazing feeling. They had a light on the boat which guided me to shore and then helped me up on to the rocks.”

Mrs Saudan finally reached Cap Gris-Nez beach but didn’t stay long.

She said: “It was pitch black, cold and my legs were shaking as they were so tired.

“I just wanted to get on the boat as soon as possible.”

The boat took her back to Dover.

She said: “We had champagne ready but the crossing was so choppy that we couldn’t drink it. It was gruelling.”

She stayed in a hotel that night and travelled home the next day.

Mrs Saudan said: “It would have been so easy to give up at so many different points but I just couldn’t face another disappointment. Apparently there are videos of me in the water shouting, ‘I’m not giving up’. I must have had about 100 messages from people congratulating me. My friend’s kids sent me a message saying how inspired they were.

“We had a WhatsApp group where people could watch how I was doing via a tracker.

“It was only for friends and family at first but people shared it and it must have grown to about 400 members. Some of them I didn’t even know.

“My first swimming teacher back in South Africa, who I haven’t seen for about 50 years, texted me. That was pretty mad. There were loads of old school friends as well.

“It feels a bit surreal now that I have actually done it. The euphoria has slowly started to settle in though.”