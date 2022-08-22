Monday, 22 August 2022

22 August 2022

Two awards for gardens

CAVERSHAM Court Gardens have won two awards for their upkeep and historic character.

The gardens off Church Road achieved the Green Flag Award, the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

The award recognises high-quality maintenance and excellent wildlife and climate-friendly practices.

The gardens were also awarded the Green Heritage Site award for conserving historical features to a high standard and maintaining their historic character and appearance.

Vickie Abel, chairwoman of the Friends of Caversham Court Gardens, said: “The gardens were a lifesaver for many people during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Friends are proud to be doing their bit to support Reading Borough Council in its efforts to manage the gardens during these very challenging times.”

The awards are run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy and were given to 2,208 parks across the country. They will be able to fly the Green Flag to mark the achievement.

