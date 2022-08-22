River racer wins at third time of asking

IT was third time lucky for a Henley town councillor who won at this year’s

Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta.

Laurence Plant won the gentlemen’s double sculling skiff race with Henry Blois-Brooke and cox Sofia Turner, having finished runner-up in the previous two years.

Laurence, a chiropractor at the Henley Practice, said: “It felt really good to finally get over the line. This was my first year doing it with Henry. We had won junior events when we were young and decided to really try this year. We do take it seriously.

“We’ll give it a fair bash to defend our title next year. There are some names on the trophy who have won it five or six times in a row, so that is what we’re aiming for.”