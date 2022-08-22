Monday, 22 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

22 August 2022

River racer wins at third time of asking

River racer wins at third time of asking

IT was third time lucky for a Henley town councillor who won at this year’s
Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta.

Laurence Plant won the gentlemen’s double sculling skiff race with Henry Blois-Brooke and cox Sofia Turner, having finished runner-up in the previous two years.

Laurence, a chiropractor at the Henley Practice, said: “It felt really good to finally get over the line. This was my first year doing it with Henry. We had won junior events when we were young and decided to really try this year. We do take it seriously.

“We’ll give it a fair bash to defend our title next year. There are some names on the trophy who have won it five or six times in a row, so that is what we’re aiming for.”

22 August 2022

More News:

Pub takeover

A PUB in Sonning Common is set to re-open next ... [more]

 

Autumn show

THE Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society autumn ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33