Football’s first superstar, now forgotten

FOOTBALLERS are some of the most recognisable faces on the planet. Cristiano Ronaldo features in commercials, Eric Cantona appears in movies and David Beckham models his own range of underwear.

Yet, buried in an unmarked grave in Benson, forgotten by people and time, lies perhaps the world’s first famous footballer.

That is according to Owen Arthur, who has written a book about the life and career of Stephen Smith, who played more than 100 years ago.

The World’s First Football Superstar traces Smith’s journey from humble beginnings to football world champion before retiring to the hamlet of Roke, near Benson.

Owen, 41, a history teacher in Birmingham, says: “He is a forgotten player and the most underrated footballer of his age. He is a massive part of English football history. He has the same number of league titles as John Terry and Wayne Rooney and more than Eric Cantona, Frank Lampard, Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer.”

Smith was born in 1874 in Abbots Bromley, Staffordshire. By the age of 12, he was working down the coal mines with his father and brothers.

“He was lucky and unlucky,” says Owen. “A new government act had been introduced that meant children were entitled to schooling until they were 11, so he had some education, but he was still a 12-year-old working with men down the mine. It must have been tough.”

At 17, Smith started playing for the Cannock and Rugeley colliery team. He played in the Staffordshire Senior Cup and Birmingham Senior Cup against established teams like Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Owen says: “Football was predominantly based in the North and the Midlands at this time. The South were still just playing cricket and rugby.”

In 1893, Smith moved to Hednesford Town FC, where he cemented his position as a left winger.

Playing at Villa Park in a junior Birmingham Senior Cup game, he impressed Aston Villa’s directors.

Owen says: “He had a really good game. They won 3-0 and he scored one and made two. The directors set out to sign him.

“When one of them, Fred Rinder, turned up at his house, Stephen wasn’t there as he was covering for his friend down the mine, so Rinder goes down the mine and signs Stephen there.”

Despite earning £2 a week at Villa, Smith didn’t stop working in the mines, albeit only in summer when the season had ended.

He spent the bulk of his career at Villa, winning the national league five times and FA Cup twice. In 1895, he was picked for England to play in the International Championship against Scotland.

Owen says: “What you have to understand is these are the two most established countries playing in the most established tournament. It’s the equivalent of the World Cup.

“He had a great game. England won 3-0 and he scored the third goal and made the other two. Scotland were incredibly dominant of England at that time, so it was a massive win.” Smith’s fame grew following his impressive

performances.

Owen says: “At a Gilbert and Sullivan show in Blackpool, he and other Villa players were swamped by fans asking for autographs. I think he struggled with it. He was quite a shy, retiring sort of guy.”

At the turn of the century, football in the South had started to grow and footballers began to leave clubs in the North and Midlands for the higher wages offered by the new Southern League. Stephen’s brother William, also a left winger, transferred to Portsmouth FC where he earned £10 a week. In 1901, after being denied £7 a week at Aston Villa, Smith decided to follow his brother to Portsmouth for £10 a week, with a £10 bonus signing-on fee.

“This was astronomical money at the time,” says Owen. “Only lawyers and finance workers would have earned as much. A good average wage for a labourer was £2.50 to £3. Before this, many footballers would leave the sport to become teachers, lawyers or doctors if they could. Some even went back into working trades if the money was better.”

Smith helped Portsmouth to win their first league title, scoring vital goals against their south coast rivals Southampton.

Owen says: “The atmosphere around the club at that time was electric. There is a match report of Portsmouth fans throwing their canes and hats on to the pitch out of excitement.”

In 1906, Portsmouth’s owners pulled their money out of the club and it could no longer afford to keep Smith. He moved to Gillingham, then called New Brompton, where he became a player-

manager and turned them from a struggling team to a mid-table side.

A combination of age and ill health forced Smith to retire and in 1908 he moved to Roke with his wife Susan and opened a village store.

Owen said: “He always had a passion for living quietly and by water. He had fishing ponds in Cannock Chase, the sea in Portsmouth and the docks in Gillingham. At the back of the store he kept a small garden with chickens and goats in pens. He lived a nice gentle life.”

Despite his modest surroundings, Smith could never escape the fame he had accumulated.

“He tried to hide in Roke but people still found him,” says Owen. “People would often track him down and ask him to reminisce about his playing days. He would also still go back to Portsmouth to play charity matches with other retired players.”

In 1935, Smith suffered a stroke while working in the store, and died soon after. He was buried in the first grave in the churchyard extension at St Helen’s Church.

Over time, his headstone disappeared but Owen says money from his book will go towards creating a new one.

He says: “He deserves some recognition and something to mark where he lies. He had a tough childhood and upbringing and I have a feeling he really enjoyed his time in Roke. As places go, Benson is a beautiful place to have ended up.

“After all the grime and coal that went into his body in his early life, being laid to rest in such a wonderful place is rather fitting.”