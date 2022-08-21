Fighting for democracy and even life on Earth...

SOME of my former students are dying in Donetsk, Ukraine, others are injured.

Most are fighting with whatever they can use to defend their homeland.

Their girlfriends, wives, mothers and all their neighbours are trying to support them, however they can. It’s a very desperate situation.

Since February 24, while we in Britain worry about the cost of living, they worry about being able to survive Putin’s evil madness.

They deserve our help because they are also fighting for our future freedom. We take our democracy for granted. They have never had democracy.

I’m old enough to remember food rationing, no coal for the fire and waking up with ice on the inside of my bedroom window.

I was actually born in Manchester during a bombing raid in the Second World War. Like many of you, I’m a now a pensioner.

I’ve supported Action Aid, a global federation working for a world free from poverty and injustice, for more than 40 years.

Now I’m selling assets to provide some of the best drones to enable my Ukrainian business partner’s

19-year-old son to advise Ukrainian frontline troops to avoid danger as they defend their positions and also to attack.

His special drone can target the Russian troops, especially those likely to surrender. He can also help other drones target Russian artillery, tanks and other military vehicles. Please can each of you consider helping the frontline troops as well as Ukrainian refugees?

I’ve asked the editor to share some of the pictures taken by the drones that I’m funding to help you appreciate the difference the best drones can make to assist Ukraine’s frontline troops.

Ukraine is the largest country in Europe. It is much older than Russia. It was where the hunter- gathering Neanderthal life evolved 500,000 years ago on the vast plains that now provide grain and sunflowers to feed millions in the developing world.

Putin has ensured millions will die of famine, despite his latest cynical behaviour in allowing shipments.

NATO’s intelligence on the war is defended by Estonia’s cyber defence. Estonia has also led the way in supporting Ukraine, accepting more than 40,000 refugees and even providing education in Ukrainian.

Estonians understand Russia and Putin. Donetsk is where the real battle for democracy is being fought right now. I’m asking business school friends, including Elon Musk (a fellow graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania), to assist Ukraine.

However, it is the efforts of people like you and me who can make a difference if we want to do so. We need to provide social media with evidence.

Captain Tom helped the NHS. We need to help Ukraine if we wish to defend democracy from dictators with nuclear capability.

I’ll match £10,000 from my personal savings to send a total of £20,000 to make a real difference on the frontline by giving my former Kyiv students a fighting chance to defeat Putin’s mercenaries and conscripts with the best drones.

Please will you help me do this?

To make a donation, the bank account is at the Reading branch of Lloyds. Name: Positive Concepts Ltd; Sort code: 30-96-96; Account number: 00268043.

All the money will be transferred to a Ukrainian bank account.

Peter Woolsey, chief

executive, Positive Concepts and OU Estonia, Binfield Heath and Arukula, Estonia