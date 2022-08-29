Mast plan refusal welcomed

MATT RODDA has welcomed the rejection of a 5G mast in Caversham Heights.

The Reading East MP said he was “delighted” that Reading Borough Council had ruled against plans for a 50ft telecommunications pole in Kidmore Road, near Charlotte Close.

He was among more than 200 objectors to the plans by CK Hutchinson Networks, which owns mobile network Three.

Mr Rodda said: “I wrote to the council to support residents’ concerns and also raise the issue of whether the proposed mast could have blocked sight lines at this junction.

“While residents want to see 5G rolled out, it is important that masts are not in locations where they are eye ores or cause other problems.”

Three says it is onsidering the council’s reasons for refusal and assessing its options.

A spokesman said: “While we try to keep mast sites as unobtrusive as possible, they need to be situated where people will be using the service and, in many cases, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage.”

Meanwhile, Mr Rodda has been re-selected as Labour’s candidate for Reading East at the next general election.

Labour Party rules dictate that sitting MPs must face “trigger ballots”, where party members, socialist societies and trade unions vote on whether they should automatically stand for the next election.

Mr Rodda said: “Thank you to all the members who voted for me and I will work hard to ensure that whenever the next election comes, we are ready in Reading East to do our bit to elect a Labour government.

“I am proud to represent where I live in Parliament and I will continue to work hard for our community.”