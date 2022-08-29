I’m first person to run 600km along the Great Ridgeway path

A MAN from Henley has become the first known person to run the Greater Ridgeway path.

Matt Jackson took 10 days and 11 hours to complete his 600km charity challenge.

He ran through 10 different counties as he followed the trail from the coast of Norfolk across southern England to the Dorset coast.

By the the time he had finished on Thursday last week, the 37-year-old had ascended 9,300m, burned 80,000 calories and lost a quarter of his body fat.

Mr Jackson, who lives in Wootton Road and is director of BWP Commercial Property in Newtown Road, raised £3,285 for Help for Heroes.

He said: “This was a long time in the making. I started planning the route two years ago and then it was all about preparing my body.

“To train, I would often run over 100km in a single weekend. Eventually I was fit enough.

“The Greater Ridgeway is one of the largest national trails in the country but I couldn’t find any evidence of anyone having run it before. It is not a well-trodden path.

“The map was out of print, so I had to buy one on eBay. It said that it takes 25 days but it was always my plan to do it in 10.”

Mr Jackson began his journey in Hunstanton on the morning of August 8.

Each day he ran for an average of eight hours and covered about 60km. At night he stayed in a tent at campsites along the way.

The path connects four different national trails, beginning with Peddars Way then following the Icknield Way, the Ridgeway and the Wessex Ridgeway.

Mr Jackson said the first half of his run was during the amber extreme heat warning issued by the Met Office, when temperatures reached upwards of 30C. He said: “It was like running in an oven and you have to just get used to it. Once you start something like this you can’t just stop.

“You also learn your limits. These temperatures are so unusual for the UK so I had never trained in them.

“It is hard to know when to push through and when to just take it easy. Eventually I learned to take a 10-minute break in the shade for every two hours of running.

“This was easy on parts of the route which were shady but a lot of the route was exposed.

“Crossing Luton on day four was the worst. The tarmac on the roads was so hot.

“Some of the route went through towns and villages with shops, whereas some of it seemed to completely avoid civilisation.

“I had to bring more water than I expected as I didn’t know when I would be able to get more. I was drinking 1.5 litres each hour to maintain my hydration levels.”

Mr Jackson was carrying a 10kg rucksack filled with food, water and clothing.

As he reached Watlington on August 12, he was joined by his parents Richard and Linda with their spaniel Tilly, who acted as his support team for the rest of his run.

They would carry his rucksack and drive ahead, meeting him for lunch and camping with him at night.

Mr Jackson said: “It was great to see my parents after five days of running alone. It made it so much easier.”

“It was also a relief not to have to carry my rucksack anymore, although on the first day without it I ended up going too fast and overdoing it. I had to stop underneath the shade of a tree as I started to feel ill.”

As the heat waned and with the support of his family, he made steady progress and reached White Horse Hill in Uffington on August 13.

Mr Jackson said: “The hill was my favourite part. I was standing on the top as the sun was going down with no one else around.

“The Ridgeway is such a historic route as it is where traders would come when travelling from the north coast to the south.

“As the sun began to set and the shadows grew longer, it felt very poignant. But that was the last good day.”

In the second half of challenge, Mr Jackson developed blisters on his right foot which made it painful to run.

He said: “It felt like my foot had been split apart at the bottom. For the last two days I was basically running on an open wound.

“It was about an eight out of 10 on the pain scale. I was able to keep going but it started to really slow me down. By the end, I had stopped enjoying the run.

“Half of all the elevation on the route came on the Wessex Ridgeway, with an elevation of 1,870m on the final day alone.

“I had to run 20km on that final day and it didn’t help that I got lost because of my GPS.

“It was brutal. I was knackered and my foot was in pieces.”

The final part of the route took him through the town of Lyme Regis and finished at the harbour wall.

“My mum and dad were there to greet me,” said Mr Jackson. “As I was running through the town, I just felt relieved. I was getting dodgy looks as I was covered in mud from having fallen over in a field. It was an amazing feeling to finish and I could get out of my horrible sweaty clothes. In the end I jumped in the sea.”

This was not the first time Mr Jackson had completed a major run.

Last year, he ran 130km in 24 hours to raise £4,400 for mental health sports charity Sports in Mind and in 2020 he ran 100km over two days to raise £3,000 for the NHS.

He said: “This is what I do — I push myself and my boundaries.

“This felt different to my previous runs. Obviously, it was harder in terms of the cumulative effect but I was more physically prepared and I understood my body much more.

“I am very proud of myself and I’ve had lots of amazing messages. It was such an amazing experience. Although it was painful towards the end, it made me realise how much I love doing things like this.

“I haven’t decided on my next expedition but I think it will involve mountains. I’d like to break some sort of record.”

To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/3PDNgfr