Ring declared treasure

A RING that was found in Fawley has been declared treasure.

The gold-plated copper alloy penannular ring has been dated back to the Bronze Age, 1150-800 BC.

It was discovered by Karl Buckley on the Culden Faw estate.

Crispin Giles Butler, senior coroner for Buckinghamshire, ruled that the ring was treasure at an inquest at Beaconsfield Coroner’s Court.