Tenants enjoy playing with words

A WOMAN with dyslexia took part a project celebrating the spoken word.

Victoria Dingle. 42, of Luker Avenue, Henley, was among a number of Soha Housing tenants who joined the Playing with Words initiative.

They spent 10 months taking part in online and in-person workshops to create and perform prose, poetry and music on the topics of home, community and belonging.

This culminated in a gala at the Cornerstone Arts Centre in Didcot where they performed poetry and prose.

Miss Dingle said that before she signed up the idea of doing anything with words would scare her but she liked the concept of Playing with Words.

“I thought it was a great way to get people together after the previous two years,” she said.

“I just loved it from the start and had no idea we had so many talented people in the area. There was a real mix of people and they all had something to bring. I learned so much.”

She watched the gala performance and said the venue was packed.

“It was great to see and I was really touched,” said Miss Dingle. “All the poems came alive when people read them as they came from the heart. The words used were really beautiful.

“It was all very personal with people talking about relationships, careers and their children.”

The project, which marked Soha’s 25h anniversary, was run in conjunction with South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse district councils and acting workshop expert Kevin Campbell.

Soha chief executive Kate Wareing said: “We wanted a project in which our communities could collaborate and produce something of lasting impact for the participants.

“They have variously told us that they’ve enjoyed meeting new people in a reflective setting, gained in confidence and learned new skills.”