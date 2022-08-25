State school students happy with GCSE results after two difficult years

Students at state schools across the Henley area received their GCSE grades today (Thursday).

The morning’s heavy downpour did not dampen smiles as students returned to their schools to open their results.

This was the first year that exams had been held since 2019 following the covid pandemic, with students facing school closures and online learning over the last two years.

National pass rates had dropped from last year but were up from 2019.

At Gillotts School in Henley, 85 per cent of pupils achieved the benchmark of five or more passes at level 4 or above, including English and maths.

The proportion of students who achieved five or more passes at grade 7 or better was 42 per cent, and the top three performing students all achieved nine grade 9’s and one grade 8.

Gillotts’ results placed them in the top 25 per cent of schools in the country in terms of students’ progress, which they have done every year since 2013.

Piers de Jode, 16, said he was “bricking it” as he walked to school this morning (Thursday) from his house in St Andrews Road.

He achieved two 9 grades in history and physics, as well as three 8’s, four 7’s, and a 6, and hopes to study maths, physics, and biology at Sir William Borlase's Grammar School in Marlow.

He said: “Walking to school this morning, I was absolutely bricking it. I was trying to think about anything else.

“I have been up since half six. I couldn’t eat anything this morning, just coffee.

“I am really pleased with what I got. Me and some friends are going to Nando’s this evening to celebrate.”

Pia Butcher, 16, from Bell View Road, Henley, said the wait for her grades was like a “rollercoaster”.

She was awarded an 8 grade in food technology, as well one 7, four 6’s and three 5’s, and hopes to study English literature and film and media at The Piggott School in Wargrave.

She said: “I felt like throwing up this morning. My hands were shaking I was so nervous. It was a real rollercoaster.

“I did a little better than I expected so I am really happy.”

Pia opened her grades with her mum Sarah, who said she was “so proud” of her daughter.

She said: “I am so proud and really pleased for Pia, especially with all the struggle of the last two years.

“She has really pulled herself up and done well from a difficult situation.”

Daisy-May Stevens, 16, cried with joy when she opened her results.

She was awarded five 9’s, two 8’s and two 7’s, and hopes to attend William Borlase’s to study dance, business, and PE.

Her highest grades included science, geography, religious studies, dance, and PE.

Daisy-May, who lives in Cane End, is an aerobic gymnast for the GB junior gymnastic team and said her grades will help with her future plans.

She said: “I want to set up my own gym which is why it was so important to get good grades in dance and PE.

“I was so nervous this morning because I just wanted to know. We missed so much school over the last two years and had so much to catch up on.”

She was joined by her mum Lesley, who said: “Everyone knows how difficult the last two years have been with covid, but she has worked so hard and her results show it. I’m so proud.”

Spike Webb, 16, achieved five 9 grades, including in history, biology, physics, English, and PE.

Spike, who is from Sonning Common, said: “I’m very happy as it is not what I expected coming in this morning.

“I knew I had done well in my exams, but I was still nervous. It was a pleasant surprise when I opened my envelope.”

He plans to study Spanish, biology, and history at William Borlase's.

Fergus Berrie, 16, from Caversham, was awarded a 9 grade in Geography, as well as four 8’s, two 7’s, two 6’s, and a 5.

He said: “I was extremely nervous coming in this morning, but also very excited.

“It is absolutely not what I expected at all, and I am so happy with what I got.”

Fergus also plans to attend William Borlase’s, and hopes to study biology, chemistry, and geography.

Will Grant, 16, achieved three 6’s, five 5’s and two 4’s, and hopes to study a BTEC in business studies at Piggott, as well as attending the school’s football academy.

Will, who lives in Gillotts Lane, said: “I was definitely nervous coming this morning. I didn’t really sleep last night, and I didn’t eat this morning. I am really happy with what I got.”

Ashley Field, 16, said he wasn’t nervous coming in, as he was confident he would get the grades he needed to attend a football academy in Tilehurst, Reading, next term.

He was awarded an 8 in PE, as well one seven, six 6’s and two 5’s.

He said: “I wasn’t nervous as I didn’t need much to do what I want to do next. Still, it was a relief to see I did well.”

Ollie McDonnell, 16, from Tokers Green, achieved a 9 grade in history despite being predicted a 5.

He was also awarded two 8’s, two 7’s, three 6’s and two 5’s,

Ollie said: “It was a huge relief seeing my grades this morning. I was so nervous last night I couldn’t sleep.

“I am so happy about my history, as it was the last thing I expected.”

Headteacher Catharine Darnton said: “I am really delighted with our results. Although it is early days in analysis, they appear to be our strongest set ever.”

“I am so impressed with all these young people who scored so highly, as they have had so much disruption because of covid, with school closures and the prospect of not even sitting their exams.

“They have put in so much hard work and conducted themselves with real maturity, and they are results they can be really proud of.”

At Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge school 73 per cent of all the grades awarded were at 4 or above including English and mathematics and 50 per cent of results were at grade 5 or above including English and mathematics. In 2019 these figures were 49 per cent and 28 per cent respectively.

Jess Holman, who lives in Caversham, achieved four grade 8s in biology, geography and maths and will be going to Kendrick Grammar School in Reading to study history, economics and sociology.

She said: “I’m very very relieved. There was a bit of a mishap with one of my exams and now I’m very happy to know I got what I needed to do the A-Levels I want.”

Mia Lambert, also from Caversham, achieved two grade 9s in music and design technology, an 8 in one of her combined science modules, four grade 7 and two grade 6.

She will be taking music technology, music and psychology at Kennett Sixth Form in Thatcham and said: “I’m very happy that I actually passed maths. I didn’t have teachers for a while with the at risk of shutting down and it was closed – it was a bit rough – but it all worked out well.”

Head boy, Akshaye Devadasan, who lives in Caversham, received four grade 9’s in biology, chemistry, physics and maths, four grade 8’s and two 7’s and will be going to Reading School for sixth form to study maths, physics and computer science.

He said: “I’m feeling good. I worked really hard for this and I got the results I wanted.

“Lockdown was hard to get used to but I adjusted and did all the work. All the online resources online were really good and helpful.”

Archie Reskalla will be going to Henley College to study psychology, criminology and physical education with his grade 5s and 4s including a 5 in maths and a 4 and 5 in English.

He said: “I’m relieved – I thought I was going to fail maths and English. The online stuff was difficult but it all went quite quickly.”

Headteacher Andy Hartley said: “We are incredibly proud of the results the students have received. The students have overcome many challenges in their five years of secondary education, not least the interruptions caused by the covid lockdowns of 2020 and 2021. However, their determination to improve and their desire to gain the very best outcomes for themselves has seen so many successes within today’s results.

“Our staff have been extraordinary in their professionalism and determination to ensure that our students overcame the barriers in front of them. The staff have worked with a unity of purpose to ensure the results were as strong as possible and it is always a delight to witness the close working relationships and sense of community that support this. I would also like to express our gratitude to the parents who have supported the students and the school so robustly in the last five years. We wish everyone involved all the best for their future.”

At Highdown School in Emmer Green, 65 per cent of students achieved a grade 5 or above including maths and English.

Maddie Illman, who lives in Caversham and will stay on at Highdown Sixth Form to do history, biology and French, achieved five 9s including in the subjects she will take in September, four 8s and one grade 7.

She said: “I’m very surprised. I knew it went well but I wasn’t expecting to get 9s. I’m very glad I got the highest grade in the subjects I want to take for A-Levels and I’m very relieved because it was a difficult two years.”

Elsie Juiper, from Caversham, achieved grade 9 in history, physics and French and will stay at Highdown taking physics, maths and history A-Levels.

She said: “I’m feeling really good. Throughout these past two years our teachers have been really helpful and I’m glad we will get a more normal sixth form experience.”

Mo Cook was the school’s highest achiever with 10 grade 9s and one grade 8 in French. He will be taking maths, economics and history A-Levels at the school’s sixth form.

He said: “I’m very pleased and overjoyed with my results. I got more than what I wanted and I’ll go out to celebrate with my family. It was a strange two years but they cut some of the content from the curriculum which helped. I’m looking forward to the next step.”

Thomas Foster will be taking maths, physics and French in September at sixth form after achieving grade 8 in those subjects for GCSE as well as in chemistry and is considering going on to get an engineering degree at university.

He said: “I did pretty well and I’m happy. I’m not sure how our experience during covid compared to previous years but I’m glad it’s done. I will go out for a meal with my family later to celebrate.”

Headteacher Rachel Cave said: “I’m really thrilled. These kids have had such a difficult couple of years and all the press news about results going down from last year added so much stress for these guys. People forget that everyone is a human being and an individual with their own story to tell.

“They have done brilliantly and they’ve been a lovely year group – I’m super super proud of them. They were affected by the interruptions in different ways but they worked super hard.”

Langtree School had their best GCSE results since the new grade measures were put in place in 2016. 83 per cent of students achieved grade 4 or more including English and maths and 67 per cent grade 5 and above.

Head girl Ella James, who lives in Woodcote, has two 9s in geography and drama, one 8 and 7 for the remaining subjects. She will go to the Downs School to take English literature, sociology and physics A-Levels.

She said: “I’m feeling fine. I mostly got what I wanted but I got a few on the grade boundaries. I think the last two years affected everyone. No one knew if our mock results would be real which put an added pressure but the school handled it very well.”

Frank Shakespear, who lives in Pangbourne, achieved five grade 9s in combined science, English language, history, religious studies and business, one 8 in combined science, three 7s in maths, English literature and Spanish, and one grade 6.

He will go to the Downs School to study economics, politics and history and said: “I’m relieved. I fell like the hard work paid off and it’s nice to know that working through all that time was worth it.”

Lydia Godfrey, from Woodcote, beat her target by more than anyone headteacher, Simon Bamford, has seen in his four years at the school. She achieved four grade 9s in maths, physics, religious studies and physical education, four 8s in further mathematics, chemistry and geography and three 7s.

She started in secondary school in the bottom set for maths and in year 10 she was getting 4s and 5s in her subjects. In year 11 she jumped to 6s and 7s and now is one of the highest achievers for GCSE results this year.

She will be moving on to the Downs School and will take maths, chemistry and either physics or biology A-Levels.

She said: “With lockdown it’s been really hard but I just kept going and tried to work as hard as I could. I’m especially pleased with maths and I started in the bottom set and now the hard work paid off.”

Ivy McCalla, also from Woodcote, was another high achiever. She finished secondary school with seven grade 9s including in mathematics, biology, chemistry and physics.

She will be taking physics, mathematics, further mathematics and chemistry at the Downs School.

She said: “I’m very excited to do my A-Levels and very pleased I got the results to do them. I will celebrate with my friends later today.”

Thomas Benham, who lives in Woodcote, achieved three grade 9s in combined science and maths and an 8 in physics. He will go to the Downs School to study maths, physics and economics.

He said: “I’m excite but nervous going into a new environment but I will know a few people there which will be nice. It’s a much bigger school that Langtree so it will be fun and I’m excited for the challenge of A-Levels.”

Headteacher Mr Bamford said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted time. They have shown such resilience, creativity and integrity to achieve these outstanding results.

“Our staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that our students achieved the very best grades they were capable of and are all able to progress onto further education and study. We look forward to hearing about all their future successes.”

Icknield Community College in Watlington recorded 70 per cent of grades, including English and Maths, between 4 and 9.

The school’s attainment 8 score, a measure of academic performance in secondary schools, placed them in the top 20% of schools nationally.

Headteacher Mat Hunter said: “We were really pleased with our results this year which were testament to the very hard work of our students and the excellent teaching they receive.

“We were particularly delighted that performance across all subject areas was so strong from English, maths and science to all of our foundation subjects.

“There were a huge number of individual successes ranging from students who exceeded all of their target grades, to students who achieved Grade 9s across the board.

“It was a real pleasure to be in school this morning to be able to see so many happy faces and to be able to congratulate so many students on their achievements.”

The Piggott School in Wargrave achieved a 91 per cent pass rate in five or more subjects including maths and English.

The school produced a pass rate of 100 per cent in 11 subjects, with 94 per cent of pupils passing English language and 95 per cent passing maths with a grade 4 or above.

This was higher than the national average this year where nearly a third of students did not achieve a passing grade in English and maths.

Louis Daniels-Smith, from Charvil, was awarded two 8s, one 7, five 6s, and one 4, and a distinction star for a BTEC subject he took.

Louis said he was happiest with his high grade in computer science, but that he was relieved it was all over.

He will stay at the school’s sixth form to study computing, geography, and maths.

Friends Tabitha Hall, Abigail Dobson, and Kisty Webster received the grades they needed to stay on at the school’s sixth form together.

Tabitha, 16, from Wargrave, was awarded three 9s, one 8, three 7s, three 6s, and one 5, and said her biggest achievement was passing French.

She wants to study biology, geography, and P.E next year.

Abigail, from Charvil, was awarded three 9s, three 8s, two 7s, two 6s and one 5, and was excited to study new subjects that she did not take at GCSE level.

She said she was most proud of herself for getting a passing grade in English literature, something that she was not expecting.

Deputy Headteacher Rebecca Alexander said: “Our students and staff have worked incredibly hard and this year’s results are a testament to this”.