Students at independent schools receive results

Students at independent schools in the Henley area received their results this morning (Thursday).

At Queen Anne’s School for girls in Caversham, 42 per cent of grades were a 9 or 8, down from 58 per cent last year, while 99 per cent of grades, including English and Maths, were 4 or above, down one per cent.

Four students achieved a total of seven grade 9’s, along with eight who received a full set of 9-7 grades.

The school’s English department performed well with 44 per cent of English language students and 43 per cent of English literature students achieving grade 9.

Lara Lancaster, from Wargrave, was one of just three girls to receive the Queen Anne’s Society Sixth Form Scholarship after achieving eight grade 9’s and two grade 8’s

Lucy Triptree, from Lower Shiplake, achieved a full set of 9-7 grades and will be one of the first to study A-level media at Queen Anne’s

Headteacher Elaine Purves said: “I am very proud of this year’s GCSE cohort, who have overcome challenging times to achieve an exceptional set of results that will propel them into their next step in education.

“They have shown dedication, determination and enthusiasm throughout their GCSEs and I look forward to seeing them flourish in their A Levels and beyond.”

This article will be updated throughout the day.