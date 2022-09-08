I lost my dad to cancer five days after diagnosis

A WOMAN is raising awareness of the symptoms of cancer after her father died within five days of being diagnosed.

Sasha Nash, 43, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, lost her dad David Payton to a heart attack on July 3, shortly after being told he had the incurable blood cancer myeloma.

Mr Payton, 71, who lived in Twyford and worked as a set builder on EastEnders for more than 35 years, had just started chemotherapy treatment.

The disease had taken seven months to be diagnosed and by that point it was so advanced that he had holes in his spine.

Mrs Nash, a mother of two, said: “Dad wasn’t given a fighting chance to get better because his diagnosis was too late. I don’t think he would have died if the cancer had been found earlier.

“Dad was heroic throughout, only thinking of us all. I’ve never seen someone in so much pain but he didn’t moan once.”

Mr Payton started getting back pain in November 2021 but he didn’t think much of it because he was fit, having been a keen marathon runner all his life.

He also worked hard at his allotment, ate healthily and didn’t smoke.

As the pain worsened, he sought help from his GP but each time his symptoms were put down to age.

Seven months later, a routine blood test showed dangerous levels of calcium in his blood and he was rushed to hospital.

It was there he was diagnosed with myeloma and started chemotherapy the following day.

That evening, he suffered a heart attack and he died three days later.

Myeloma occurs in the bone marrow. Despite being the third most common type of blood cancer, it is especially difficult to detect as symptoms, including back pain, broken bones, fatigue and recurring infection, are often linked to general ageing or minor conditions.

Mrs Nash said: “It left us feeling cheated of his life. He just thought he had backache. It was only very close to when he died that we found out what was wrong. It came like a thunderbolt.

“We were really close. He used to help me with the garden and chat for hours about gardening. He was amazing, kind to the core.

“He also loved his job and before he retired he worked on Grange Hill and Top of the Pops and when EastEnders started being on every day of the week that became full-time. He had an amazing career. He was very quiet about it, very modest.

“He was extremely talented. I told the producer at EastEnders what had happened and they loved him because he was so sharp, he was amazing at what he did.” Mrs Nash is determined to raise awareness of blood cancer in her father’s memory and to raise money to fund more research.

Inspired by Mr Payton’s love of being active, she and her brother Scott Payton and her cousin Nicola Hammond have been doing the Walk 25 for 25 challenge for the blood cancer charity Myeloma UK.

This involves walking 25 minutes or 25,000 steps a day for 25 days. Mrs Nash will also be taking part in the Henley 10km Ultra Challenge on Sunday with her husband, Grant, with whom she has two children, Alexa, 14, and Gracie, 13.

Mrs Nash said: “Dad had an incredible mind over matter ability. I think it was from all his running. He had a drive to win.

“He ran the London Marathon eight times and did loads of others. He very much wanted to live. He was positive, grateful, even when he was in hospital. He was just thinking about me, my brother and my mum and trying to protect us.

“He wanted to fight as soon as they said chemo but he didn’t have the chance to win. We’re continuing his fight. It would have made him pleased that it hasn’t completely won, it can’t win in the end.

“I’m enjoying doing the challenge — it feels like we’re doing some good. We all feel that if there was more knowledge Dad would still be here so we want to shout about it to as many people as possible.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

DavidPayton

For more information, visit to www.myeloma.org.uk