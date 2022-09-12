THE Henley Society has enrolled its 600th member in its 60th year.

The conservation group reached the milestone when Jenna Shanks joined last month.

Mrs Shanks, who lives in the town, said: “I have long been an admirer of the society and I want to help to preserve all that is good about our beautiful town.

“The society does much good work in the town, including commenting on planning issues, lobbying for improvements in many areas, not least the cleanliness of our streets and pavements, tree planting and protecting and, where possible, enhancing the quality of life for Henley residents.”

Geoff Luckett, who chairs the society, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jenna as our 600th member and we look forward to her support of our events.”

He said that during lockdown the society launched a successful recruitment drive by delivering leaflets through doors with applicatiob forms.

“It’s fantastic that we’ve reached this number when just two years ago we had 250 members,” said Mr Luckett.

“Having more members gives us a stronger voice to deal with the councils. The job now is to keep going and keep members entertained.”

To join the society, call 07860 145982 or email thehenleysociety@btinternet.com