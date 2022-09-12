Monday, 12 September 2022

12 September 2022

Gut study

VOLUNTEERS from Caversham are needed for a study into gut health.

A researcher from the University of Reading is looking for participants aged between 20 and 60 with irritable bowel syndrome.

The study is investigating the link between yeasts and IBS. For more information, email g.newland@pgr.
reading.ac

12 September 2022

