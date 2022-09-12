Businessman launches climbing centre for children

A MAN from Goring Heath has opened a climbing centre for children.

Jon Robinson, 48, decided to launch Clip ’n Climb as there was nothing like it in the area.

It is based in a converted grain store in Arborfield and offers more than 20 unique climbing challenges for children ages four and over and hosts birthday parties.

Mr Robinson, who lives with his partner Celia and two children, Rosie, 13, and George, 11, said: “I decided to open a Clip ’n Climb in Reading because my children had been to one when visiting relatives and had an amazing, fun-packed time.

“I wondered why Reading and the surrounding area didn’t have Clip ’n Climb and began what turned out to be a three-year journey to find the perfect location.” Clip ’n Climb, a franchise business, has 80 centres in the UK.

Mr Robinson, who has a corporate background, said: “It’s an indoor climbing arena and it does what it says on the tin.

“It’s an auto-belay system. Normally you have second person to hold you safe but this is an automatic system, so you click in and go up. You are clicked into a harness and if you fall off it lets you down really slowly.”

He said that since the centre opened in July it had been used by guides and brownies and he hoped to provided sessions for people with special educational needs and disabilities.

For more information, visit www.reading.clipnclimb.co.uk