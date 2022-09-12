Monday, 12 September 2022

12 September 2022

Chance to heat food

A MICRO-BAKERY in Stoke Row is to open its doors to the community to help people struggling with the cost of living.

Imma in Busgrove Lane is allowing the public to bring in pre-prepared meals to be cooked in its ovens.

It said its ovens were turned off at about 11am but the residual heat kept the temperature at between 180C to 250C for another three hours.

A spokesman said: “We want to turn that time into a community oven slot.

“Let’s save some energy together — bring your casserole or your oven tray prepped, covered and ready to go into the oven, then just leave it with us and pick it up within those three hours.”

The bakery is open from 8am to 2pm Wednesday to Sunday.

