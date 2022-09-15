Teenager takes part in official gun salute for departed Queen

A TEENAGER with dyslexia who left school at 16 to join the army took part in a ceremonial gun salute for the Queen in Hyde Park.

Millie Cooke, 19, from Caversham, is a gunner in the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, and was part of a regiment which fired 96 rounds, one for each year of Elizabeth II’s life, on Friday.

Six regiments fired one round every 10 seconds using six First World War-era 13-pounder field guns.

Now Millie has been selected to help fire the guns again for the late monarch’s funeral procession as it passes through London on Monday.

Her mother Zoe Bowen, 49, said: “She is taking part in a moment of history.”

Millie grew up with her mother, brother Sam, now 25, and was a scout.

She attended Checkendon Primary School, Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common and then Langtree School in Woodcote but her dyslexia meant she struggled in lessons.

Mrs Bowen said her daughter was a quiet girl. She said: “Millie was never one to be in your face. She was always just a polite, smiley, hard-working girl.”

When she was 13, her school offered Millie the chance to have 10 horse riding lessons at Checkendon Equestrian Centre to help her cope with her dyslexia.

Mrs Bowen said: “She took to it like a duck to water — it gave her a real sense of achievement.

“I think she liked it because horses are non-judgmental. It was a really healing time for her away from school. It calmed her down and she felt safe with them.

“I also think it helped with her reading as she always had her nose in horse manuals.” When she was 14, Millie began riding Charlie, an eight-year-old heavy cob she had loaned from RKD, a pony loan company based in Checkendon.

Mrs Bowen said: “She really took to him. If she could, she would have slept in the stables. You could effectively say Charlie was her first love.”

Charlie went back after a year and Millie began riding Casper, a 16-hand horse Mrs Bowen bought her for Christmas. “We had always told Millie we could never buy her horse, so it was a complete surprise,” said Mrs Bowen. “She was over the moon when she found out. She cried tears of joy.”

A year later, she switched to a horse named Vegas but had to sell the Belgian warmblood while she attended an army foundation college in Harrogate.

Her passion for horses continued when she joined the King’s Troop, where her daily duties included caring for the horses and maintaining the stables. The troop is a ceremonial unit formed in 1946 and based at Woolwich Barracks in London.

During her two years with the troop, Millie has fired guns for occasions such as the Queen’s birthday and her platinum jubilee in June.

She met and spoke briefly with the Queen while participating in a “musical drive” at the Royal Windsor Horse Show last year.

Last week, she took her first holiday of the year to compete in a horse show near Coventry on her horse Lola, which she bought last Christmas.

She was joined by her mother, who looks after Lola at Hardwick Stud in Whitchurch.

Millie finished fourth in the discovery class and was preparing to go back home on Thursday last week, the day the Queen died, when she received a text. Mrs Bowen, who still lives in Caversham with Millie’s stepfather Ross Bowen, said: “I don’t know what it said but after Millie read it, she told me she had to go and would see me again at Christmas.”

Millie travelled back to her barracks, where she packed her military uniform and a bag and then went to Wellington Barracks, near Buckingham Palace.

She worked until 3am helping to prepare the horses and was up again at 6am to prepare for the lunchtime gun salute.

Afterwards she returned to Wellington Barracks, where she called her mother.

Mrs Bowen said: “She was absolutely hanging and completely running on empty. She was falling asleep while I was talking to her and I had to eventually tell her to just go have a nap.

“Before that, I told her what an amazing job she had done and how proud a mother I was.”

Millie was up at 6am again on Saturday for another gun salute in Hyde Park to mark King Charles III’s accession to the throne.

Her regiment, F sub, has been chosen to do the same for the Queen’s funeral as it is the only one that has all black horses.

Mrs Bowen said: “I never expected her to end up doing something like this. I thought she would have worked in a shop or become a teacher.

“It is a testament to her love of horses but also to her inner steel. She’s awesome.

“It has been quite a journey from when she had that first lesson to where she is now.”