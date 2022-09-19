Eyot Centre, Henley

THE Eyot Centre played host to crews competing in the World Va’a Sprint Outrigger Championships at Dorney Lake last month.

Crews from Australia, Hawaii, New Zealand, Canada, America, Brazil and Germany were among the nations competing in the 500m V12, 500m V6 and 1,000m/1,500m turn races at the Olympic venue.

It was the first time the event, organised by the Great Britain Outrigger Canoe Association, had been held in Europe.

Members from the Eyot Centre were also competing as part of Team GB and the centre was alive with activity as crews took to the water in outrigger “Waka” canoes to practise ahead of the event.

Cat Cassell, of the Eyot Centre, said: “It was impressive seeing world-class crews making their finishing touches to their training plans and tweaking their racing turns around the practice yellow buoys.

“Outrigging is such a respectful and inclusive sport, a big family coming together through the love of the sport.

“Ahead of any training, the crews had a boat blessing ceremony to ward off any evil and protect those paddling in each Waka canoe.”

The Eyot Centre also hosted a boat-naming ceremony where Richard Parrott, the owner of Paddlesports, invited crews to name the outrigger canoes they had christened on the Thames at Henley.

Ms Cassell said: “A respectful and hugely symbolic celebration took place as the Waka canoes were named.

“The racing was incredible and the event went brilliantly. All crews put on outstanding performances at Dorney Lake.”