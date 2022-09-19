Couple on world cycling tour prepare for winter break

A COUPLE on a world cycling tour are approaching the final leg of their journey before stopping for winter.

Richard Mason, 51, and Kat Wilkinson, 44, of Nire Road, Caversham, set off in May and have now cycled 3,400 miles to Didim, a town on the west coast of Turkey.

They have passed through 14 countries, cycling 80km a day and sleeping in a two-man tent at the side of the road or in campsites at night.

The couple are now preparing to cycle to Turkey’s south coast, from where they will fly to the Middle East to spend the winter.

They will resume their ride in the spring but are in no hurry as they expect their adventure to take several years.

Mr Mason said: “We’re having a really good time. Some days you will get to the bottom of a hill and think, ‘What the hell am I doing here?’ but then you get into a town in the evening and have a cold beer and it is suddenly all okay.”

The couple have lived in Caversham for 22 years and ran a ground maintenance service together. They sold the business in March and are renting out their home to fund their travels.

They cycled through France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia and Serbia, where they had to battle temperatures of up to 43C. Mr Mason said: “It was unbearable, like constantly opening an oven door. That has been the most difficult part so far. We just had to drink lots of water, which was quite difficult as on some routes you wouldn’t pass a shop all day.”

They then rode through Romania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Greece before reaching Turkey last month.

Mr Mason said: “Turkey was the place we were most looking forward to. The generosity and kindness of people is just unmatched. The only problem is it is so hilly, which is probably why we haven’t seen anyone else cycling. Everywhere else we were continually bumping into people but we haven’t seen a soul.”

The pair have often had to cycle on dirt tracks rather than roads but have not yet suffered any punctures on their Thorn EXP touring bikes.

Mr Mason said: “Some of the surfaces have been awful, especially in Bulgaria and Greece. Luckily because they’re touring bikes, they have thick tyres.”

In spring the couple will either cycle through North Africa into Spain and southern France or fly to Canada and cycle down North and South America.

Mr Mason said: “Nothing is set in stone at the moment. All we know is we want to keep it going.”

To keep up to date with the couple’s journey, follow their blog Ride and Seek at https://bit.ly/3TC5AZm