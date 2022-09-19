Quick test

Village hall closed after leak found during repairs
THE village hall in Sonning Common is to remain ... [more]
Monday, 19 September 2022
RESIDENTS are being asked their views on the speed limit for the proposed Watlington bypass.
A survey is being carried out on plans to impose a 30mph limit on the entire length of the relief road, which would run from the B4009 Pyrton crossroads north of Watlington to Britwell Road in the south.
Today is the deadline for comments. To take part, visit https://bit.ly/3dgoDYX
19 September 2022
More News:
THE village hall in Sonning Common is to remain ... [more]
RESIDENTS at a care home in Sonning Common ... [more]
WATLINGTON Volunteer Drivers are appealing for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say