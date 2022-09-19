Quick test

Monday, 19 September 2022

19 September 2022

RESIDENTS are being asked their views on the speed limit for the proposed Watlington bypass.

A survey is being carried out on plans to impose a 30mph limit on the entire length of the relief road, which would run from the B4009 Pyrton crossroads north of Watlington to Britwell Road in the south.

Today is the deadline for comments. To take part, visit https://bit.ly/3dgoDYX

