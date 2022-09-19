A LITTER “blitz” on the river and bank from Shiplake lock to Hambleden lock will take place on Sunday.

There will be a special focus on removing plastic.

Volunteers from Henley Sea Cadets and Henley Rowing Club will be among those joining the event, which has been organised by Henley Rotary Club.

The club will have a gazebo in Mill Meadows from 9am to 4pm for anyone else who would like to help.