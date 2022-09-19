RAF base housed Queen’s Flight

RAF Benson was home to the planes and helicopters used to fly the Queen and her family for 56 years.

The base became home to the Queen’s Flight in 1939 but the unit was disbanded during the war and wasn’t reformed until 1946.

It was then known as the King’s Flight after George VI, the Queen’s father.

Stationed at the base was a de Havilland Dominie Rapide, a Thirties short-haul biplane, and four Vickers Vikings, a twin-engine short-range plane.

The planes accompanied the King and his family on the royal tour of South Africa in 1947, when Princess Elizabeth took her first flight.

After her coronation in 1953, it was renamed the Queen’s Flight and contained a mix of fixed wing and rotary wing airframes. Helicopters became part of the unit in 1958 with a pair of Westland Whirlwinds.

It was at RAF Benson that Prince Charles learned to fly in a de Havilland Canada DHC-1 Chipmunk.

The future king’s flying uniform is still displayed in a museum in the base. He returned in 1979 to fly a pre-war Tiger Moth for more than an hour.

The Queen visited the base in 1989 for its 50th anniversary for a Presentation of Colours.

In 1995, The Queen’s flight was absorbed into

32 Squadron at RAF Northolt and moved to London.