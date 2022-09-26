Volunteers clear overgrown plants from Ratty’s Refuge at museum

VOLUNTEERS cleared an overgrown area in the grounds of the River & Rowing Museum in Henley, writes Alexa Phillips.

Members of the Sonning Common Green Gym group tackled Ratty’s Refuge, which had become untidy when the museum was closed during the covid-19 pandemic.

The garden, which was created in 2008 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Kenneth Grahame’s book, The Wind in the Willows, was full of pendulous sedge, a reed-like plant that was crowding out the other plants.

Peter Keel, chairman of the Green Gym, said: “It was completely overgrown so they asked if we could clear it. About 10 of us went down there and helped. It’s amazing how much you can clear when there are that many of you.”

Moira Logie, a trustee of the museum, said: “We were delighted to have the Green Gym join us. The group worked hard to clear the huge amount of brambles and invaders.”

Angela Potter and Ann Robinson, the designers responsible for Ratty’s Refuge, will work with the museum to revive it.

The museum wants the area to be wildlife friendly and more publicly accessible.

The volunteers will return next year to carry out the next stage of work.

They were Mr Keel, Carol Spiers, Geoffrey Bond, Robert Fisher, Mike Saunders, Jill Kendal, Mike Macleod, Julia Booker and Sally Rankin.

Mr Keel, who lives in Greys Road, Henley, said the Green Gym was always looking for more members and anyone could just turn up and give it a try.

For more information, visit https://sonningcommon.tcv.

org.uk