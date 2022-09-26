Women raise £2,000 with day of sponsored strides between 18 churches

THREE members of St Mary’s Church in Wargrave raised more than £2,000 during this year’s Ride and Stride.

The sponsored walkers, led by

73-year-old Christine Walker, visited 18 churches in and around Abingdon and Wallingford.

Mrs Walker, of Ridgeway, Wargrave, is a caretaker at St Mary’s and was accompanied by Katie Cosnett, who sings in the choir and Ruth, who is a bell-ringer.

She said: “It’s not a hike as it were, it is a light walk and we always do it on foot, although as we were doing two towns we did drive between them.

“It was a fun day out and we would talk about the history of each town before we got there and also each church. Many of the churches are closed apart from for Sunday services so it gave us the opportunity to go into them, which is a bonus.

“Another bonus was the welcomers whom we met to have a chat. They would then show us whatever precious treasures the church had.

“At St Michael’s in Abingdon there is a labyrinth under the floor and at Christ Church in Abingdon there is an old tithe barn.

“The Quakers meeting house in Wallingford was a simple place and I really enjoyed that vibe.

“The churches offered refreshments but we didn’t stay but we did have lunch at St Ethelwold’s Garden in Abingdon, where you can go in and just enjoy the space.” The funds raised will be split between local churches and the Historic Churches Trust.

Mrs Walker, who was also raising money for St Peter’s Church in Knowl Hill, said this year’s event was important as churches are recovering from the coronavirus pandemic during which fundraising events could not be held.

She added: “The Historic Churches Trust gives grants to churches that need help with any restoration or repairs.

“Fifty per cent of what we raise goes to the trust and the other 50 per cent goes to the churches we are supporting, in our case the parish churches of Wargrave and Knowl Hill.”