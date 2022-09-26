Charges for late books face axe

READING plans to scrap library fines for overdue books.

The borough council says the move is in response to the cost of living crisis and designed to encourage greater library use. The book reservation fee will also go.

The fines have been suspended since spring 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The council says the income from fines is relatively modest and its loss will be covered by increased income elsewhere in the service. Libraries will continue to charge for printing documents, with prices starting at 15p a page.

Adele Barnett-Ward, lead councillor for leisure and culture, said: “The cost of living crisis is hitting us all and people across Reading are looking for ways to save money.

“Reading’s library service is a fantastic source of free books, ebooks, emagazines and audiobooks but we know that fear of incurring fines or unexpected costs puts some residents off using their local library.

“By removing fines we are sending a clear message that we want everyone to feel confident using their library, whether they are borrowing a book, joining in one of our social or activity sessions, or just want somewhere to sit and relax without having to spend money. “