Couple raise £1,600 for cancer research with 169-mile trek in Cornwall

A COUPLE walked 169 miles to raise money for charity.

Amber Pocock, of Peppard Road, Sonning Common, and her partner Oscar Rose completed the trek between Padstow and Falmouth in Cornwall in 11 days and raised £1,600 for Cancer Research UK.

Ms Pocock decided to fundraise after her grandmother was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia earlier this year.

The disease attacks bone marrow, causing it to produce too many white blood cells of a certain type, resulting in lymph nodes swelling and fever-like symptoms.

Ms Pocock said: “Finding out my nan had CLL this year wasn’t great but we are lucky that it’s being managed really well. We really wanted to help raise money for future treatments and also care for people suffering with it and this felt like a really good way to do that.”

The couple began by walking the 18-mile Padstow Camel Trail north towards St George’s Cove then followed the picturesque coastline south towards Newquay, St Ives and Lizard before heading up to Falmouth.

At night they camped or stayed in a bed and breakfast.

The weather ranged from 30C heat when they set off to pouring rain days later.

During their walk, the couple posted regular updates on their Instagram account to keep family and friends informed.

“We couldn’t have asked for better support from family,” said Ms Pocock. “We met some lovely people along the way who had time to chat and find out what we were doing.

“At one campsite, a lady who had undergone cancer treatment told us how grateful she was for people like us who give up time to raise money. This was really lovely to hear and spurred us on.”

The couple easily beat their fundraising target of £400.

Ms Pocock said: “I’m really blown away by the generosity of people I don’t know who were willing to contribute and support us.”

To donate, visit https://fundraise.

cancerresearchuk.org/page/ambers-giving-page-10658