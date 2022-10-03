Legion case worker given award for years of service

A WOMAN has received an award from the Royal British Legion in recognition of her years of service.

Jennifer Stillwell, 84, of Cuxham Road, Watlington, has been a member of the town’s branch for more than 20 years and has previously served on its committee and as vice-chairman.

She was a case worker for Watlington and Chalgrove, assisting families and individuals with a connection to the armed forces who needed help.

Dr Stillwell, a retired paediatrician, received the British Legion County Certificate from Brigadier Nigel Mogg, president of the Watlington branch.

She was born in London in 1938. Two years later, her father was killed in a collision with a bus.

During the Blitz she was evacuated to Lancashire with her mother, while her sister and brother went to Dartmouth before the family was reunited.

Dr Stillwell recalled: “I was a little Londoner so I when I went to school I was taught to speak broad Lancashire while at home it had to be the King’s English.

“I was one of three very bright children. I passed the scholarship when I was nine and I was a very tall child and remember looking down on my contemporaries at age five.

“I went to Newcastle-under-Lyme all girls’ school and at 18 I went to the Royal Free Hospital School of Medicine in London. I wanted to go into nursing as I didn’t know any women doctors but my headteacher said I was too intelligent to do nursing and that I had to do medicine.”

She was a student at London University when she joined the Officers’ Training Corps and met her future husband Richard.

Dr Stillwell said: “I passed the driving test in the army and could drive everything before my husband and best man so they could never talk about women drivers.”

She worked at Northampton General and Stoke Mandeville hospitals after qualifying in 1962.

She married Richard in 1963 and had their first child, Judith, in 1964 followed by Eleanor in 1968. She now has two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Dr Stillwell said: “Dick and I bought our first flat in Luton and I remember him ringing me up out of the blue to say he had been called into the head office at [housebuilders] George Wimpey, where he worked as an administrator and worked his way up the ladder.

“He told me that he thought he was going to be asked to work abroad and would I be okay with that. I said that it was his job and we would go and we moved to Australia. We ended up living in seven countries over the course of his career.

“When we came back from Australia we rented a house in High Wycombe. We drove through Watlington to see friends and the next day we saw a house advertised in St Leonard’s Close and bought it.

“We would let the house out when Richard needed to work abroad and then we moved again to where I am now.

“When I came to look round it, it was still being built and the staircase wasn’t in so I had to go up a ladder with the estate agent to see the upstairs but we bought it.” Dr Stillwell spent her career as a community paediatrician in High Wycombe.

When she retired she retrained as a Legion caseworker and also taught literacy at the former young offenders institution in Huntercombe.

She said: “Once I was trained I went into prisons. I went into Bullingdon prison, where they built a new wing for sex offenders, and did that for some years until I was well over 70.

“It was quite interesting work — you couldn’t be judgemental but it was quite difficult to go into a wing for people who had abused children. Some of these people had been badly abused themselves.”

The Stillwells both joined the Watlington branch of the Legion and when its caseworker moved away she was the obvious choice to take over the job.

Dr Stillwell said: “Our job was to help those people who had a connection with the armed forces who found themselves in tough financial straits or had other problems.

“I had one chap who had one leg and as he became older he needed outreach help. There was another family in Rose Hill who I think had never had new clothes before so I could help them.

“There is still a need for the Legion but we do need younger blood coming through to support the work it does.”

Mr Stillwell, who chaired the branch, died some years ago.

Tim Horton, secretary of the branch, said: “For several years Jennifer was the vice-chairman of the branch and, with her late husband, regularly attended national conferences and county events. She is a worthy winner of this award.”