Award for equestrian centre after death of ex-manager

THE Checkendon Equestrian Centre has won the British Horse Society’s Unsung Hero Award.

The staff have been recognised for their efforts to keep the centre running after the death of former manager Linda Tarrant.

The society presents the award annually to an individual, group or organisation that “has gone above and beyond to contribute to their local equestrian community”.

Manager Emily Hancock will be presented with the award by actor Martin Clunes, president of the society, on behalf of the centre in November.

Mrs Hancock said: “It has been a difficult year. Linda died in May after having run the yard for more than 30 years. She had been ill for three years before her death.

“The staff came together through a difficult time. As Linda was the driving force of the yard, they had to pull together to keep the yard going, dealing with covid as well.”

Mrs Hancock first came to Checkendon in 2002 as a teenager, working part-time as a groom during school and college before working full-time alongside Mrs Tarrant.

She went on maternity leave in 2019 and had two children but came back early this year to step into the manager’s role following Mrs Tarrant’s death.

She said: “When I came back, staff morale was low. There was a lot of uncertainty as we did not know what would happen to the yard.

“ It was bittersweet coming back but everyone is really excited after winning the award and it has put a spring in their step.

“Most of the staff have been working at the centre for years. I have worked there for 20 years, while others for 10 to 15 years.

“More than ever, we feel united due to this difficult time that everyone has been through. Many of the staff live at the centre and it feels like a family despite the difficult circumstances.”

The main nominators of the award were Hannah Marsh and Richard Halson-Best.

Ms Marsh works for the society and was on the welfare committee with Mrs Tarrant and Mr Halson-Best is a volunteer for both the society and the centre.