Sisters of disabled man walk 50km in his memory

TWO sisters have raised £5,000 for charity in memory of their disabled brother.

Twins Hannah Hughes and Amy Yeo, 36, who are originally from Gallowstree Common, walked 50km in the Chiltern 50 Challenge in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Their brother Matthew O’Sullivan, from Sonning Common, lost his life to the disease earlier this year at the age of 33.

Mrs Hughes said: “Our family was devastated by the loss of Matthew and we wanted to set ourselves a challenge and raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK in his memory.

“When we saw the Chiltern 50 Challenge advertised it seemed the perfect event — a circular walk from the Henley Showground through 50km of beautiful countryside.

“It was tough going in places but the camaraderie and support of everyone got us through.

“We finished the walk before dark, which was a great achievement and thanks to the generosity of many people we have raised £5,000.

“This is a wonderful legacy for Matthew and will help the charity with its research and support of other families affected by this terrible disease.”

The women were joined by their father, James, 64, and aunt, Teresa O’Sullivan, 60, to form a team called Matthew’s Merlot Smilers.

When Matthew was alive, they would regularly take part in a pub quiz at the Butcher’s Arms in Sonning Common as a team called The Merlot Smilers.

The siblings grew up in Gallowstree Common and Matthew was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive muscle wasting condition, when he was a child.

He needed a wheelchair by the age of 10 and following a severe illness when he was 16 and required a tracheostomy and eventually permanent ventilation.

He died in March following a heart attack. Mr O’Sullivan said that despite all the challenges Matthew faced throughout his life he always maintained a positive attitude and inspired many people.

He said: “He was an amazing man and found the positive in anything. He set up his own graphics design company after graduating and worked from home in Sonning Common.

“Anything that was at all possible to do himself he would do and he used carers for very specific jobs such as rewiring the computer or for woodwork projects.

“He was incredibly patient and would find ways to do things. When he was a teenager and couldn’t play his electric guitar, he asked his guitar teacher to restring it so he could lie it on his lap.

“He travelled to Japan and we went on family holidays to the US and he did lots of everyday things.

“When he passed, we received maybe 150 cards and messages and the word inspiration came out so many times.

“I’m very proud of my daughters for getting us involved in this challenge. We’ve done numerous challenges like this in the past and I thought my days of long-distance challenges were over but I was convinced and I’m glad I did it.”

Mrs Hughes lives in Benson with her husband and son and works as a solicitor. Mrs Yeo is a headteacher in Devon and lives with her husband and two daughters. Their father, a retired insurance broker, remains in their family home in Gallowstree Common with his wife Jane. Teresa O’Sullivan is a technical coach in Reading.

Due to the distance between them, they didn’t get to train much together but would go on walks

separately.

It took the family 10 hours and 48 minutes to finish the challenge on September 24.

They were delayed when they got to Hambleden Lock as it had been opened to let boats through.

There were three main stops throughout but they decided not to stop except to fill up on water and snacks.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “Once you stop it’s quite hard to get going again so we just kept going.

“ There were a few challenging hills but we would carry each other when someone was feeling not quite there. We all had periods of being in the front to encourage the rest.

“We were very pleased we completed it but we also had very mixed emotions. The reason we were doing it made it an emotive finish.

“The organisers handed us a bottle of Prosecco to celebrate our achievement after hearing our story, which was a really nice touch.

“The main thing is the amount of money we raised is really a great tribute to Matthew.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

MatthewsMerlotSmilers