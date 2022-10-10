Parking permits trial begins

A TRIAL of digital parking permits will begin in Lower Caversham this month.

Residents will no longer need to display a physical permit in their car windscreen, instead registering a digital permit which will come up on the handpieces of traffic wardens on patrol.

The scheme also allows drivers to pay for permits by the hour instead of by the half-day currently.

The trial area will cover Ardler Road, Brackstone Close, Briants Avenue, Champion Road, Coldicutt Street, George Street, Gosbrook Road, Heron Island, King’s Road, Marsack Street, Mill Green, Mill Road, Montague Street, Nelson Road, Piggott’s Road, Queen’s Road, Send Road, Southview Avenue, St John’s Road and Washington Road.

Reading Borough Council approved the pilot scheme after a public consultation in August returned largely positive responses.

Residents will be sent a letter confirming when the trial will begin and how to register for a digital permit.

Further feedback will be gathered during the pilot ahead of any decision to roll out the scheme across Caversham.

Tony Page, lead councillor for climate strategy and transport, said: “Thank you to everyone who took part in our consultation in August and gave us valuable feedback on any concerns.

“Most people welcomed the benefits this scheme should offer. It will, of course, be a change for residents who are used to seeing physical permits in windscreens.

“It is important to remind residents that just because a physical permit is not showing, it doesn’t mean a car does not have a permit.

“Our wardens will be patrolling the residents’ zone as usual and checking every single vehicle for a valid permit.

“We recognise that regular enforcement checks are a fundamental part of delivering effective residents’ parking schemes.”