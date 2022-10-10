Easy way to make bread

THE Orange Bakery in Watlington is to hold workshops to teach people how to make bread.

Alex Tait, who founded the business with his daugher Kitty, 18, says they will use an “incredibly easy” method to teach people.

Kitty has created ready-made bread mixes for people to take home with instructions. The pair are also planning bread clubs for children to teach them about responsibility.

Mr Tait, 53, said: “Bread is one of the few foods that pretty much all of us will eat and we want to make it as delicious and nutritious as possible.

“‘Breaducation’ is all about teaching people the things they can do with our simple, four ingredient no-knead method.

“They might be teachers, parents, community workers, anyone in fact, who wants to teach their community how to make bread.

“Once they’re ready to go we will give them free bread kits to use with their school, street or club.”

The next workshops will be held at the scout hut on Tuesday, November 1 from 10am to noon and 4pm to 6pm. For more information, email kittys.kits@yahoo.com